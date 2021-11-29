Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers receives three awards from state conference

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Back in October the 32nd Annual Crime Stoppers Conference in South Padre, Texas honored many of its programs across the state, including our very own Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls.

The program won several awards and one of the members of our KFDX family was a recipient.

Some of the crime stopper volunteers weren’t even aware of their nominations which is typical for those whose sole intent is to protect their community from any and all crime that ensues.

Nearly 5,000 arrests, over $27 million in narcotics seized and nearly 8,000 cases cleared outcomes that wouldn’t have been possible without Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls.

“We cover Wichita Falls, Wichita County, Clay County, Archer County and Young County,” WF Crime Stoppers Coordinator Brian Bohn said.

The State of Texas recognized the program back in October and presented it with several awards: best public service announcement, best website and board member of the year, which was awarded to a member of the KFDX family assistant news director Brittney Cottingham.

“Brittney does a fantastic job for us. She helps us out, promotes the program, she posts a lot of stuff on Facebook for us, she’s there at our monthly meetings. Any time we need something she’s there,” Bohn said.

Bohn said the program’s success is because of the work of all of the board members and volunteers giving their time no matter the time of day.

“When something big happens out here they’re the ones that I have to call and wake up in the middle of the night and say, hey we’ve had something happen,” Bohn said.

Work that only gets done because of their tireless efforts that keep Wichitans safe round the clock.

“This is an organization that without it we wouldn’t get the crime solved that gets solved here,” Bohn said.

Bohn said the program has impacted so many in the community. Whether it’s bringing justice to victims of a crime or taking action and finding ways to prevent crime from happening in the first place.

“It’s a great organization. We do great work in the communities that we serve and we have great people who serve on the board. It doesn’t get any better than this,” Bohn said.

Maintaining community safety all thanks to the undercover heroes living among us.

Bohn said the board is looking for several board members to join Crime Stoppers and that anyone interested should reach out to find out how they can serve their community. Click here for more information.