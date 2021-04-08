Wichita Falls Disabled Veteran’s to hold 9th annual golf tournament

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Disabled American Veterans is asking for your support during their biggest fundraiser of the year.

The 9th annual golf tournament will take place Friday, April 9, at River Creek Golf Course. The shotgun start will be at 1:00 p.m. but come early for registration.

The fee is $80 per person.

Dinner will be provided by Daddy Bob’s after the round.

There will be a silent auction and course activities.

For more information call 940-224-7099 or visit The Wichita Falls Disabled American Veterans Facebook Page.