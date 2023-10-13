WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls doctor is breathing a sigh of relief after law enforcement in New Orleans reunited him and his son, who he had not heard from in five months.

“It’s been a thing all summer. He didn’t come back at the beginning of the summer and then his mom moved to New Orleans and I kinda didn’t know where they were,” Dr. Jamaan Kenner said.

It’s a parent’s worst nightmare.

Kenner hadn’t seen his son in five months, missing somewhere in New Orleans with his mother.

“I couldn’t find him and then she was arrested and I still couldn’t find him, so it was a tough time for sure,” Kenner said.

Kenner took to social media asking for any information and worked with New Orleans law enforcement. Then he got a phone call.

“The FBI and us Marshalls were able to join because now it was a part of their jurisdiction,” Kenner said. “Then they called me at maybe 7 o’clock in the morning [Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023], and I was able to get on a plane from Dallas and I landed at 5 p.m. and I was able to get to him.”

It was a moment Kenner had waited for since June.

“When I saw him, he came with open arms and he hugged me and he hasn’t really missed a beat; he never left,” Kenner said.

Jrue was found with his grandparents, safe and unharmed. Jamaan said he’s very grateful for the community support in helping find his son.

“Thank you for all the prayers, all the shares, all the information, Kenner said. “We forget how strong social media can be and how far it reaches and so without these stories that came out of Wichita Falls, it wouldn’t have gotten to New Orleans, it wouldn’t have gotten as big as it did,” Kenner said.

Now Jamaan and Jrue are making up for lost time.

The New Orleans Police Department has arrested four people in connection to the Jrue’s missing persons case. One of the people arrested is his mother.

Dr. Jamaan Kenner and Jrue Kenner stand with a law enforcement official. Jamaan and Jrue were reunited after not seeing Jrue for 5 months. Photo provided by Jamaan Kenner Dr. Jamaan Kenner was reunited with his son, Jrue, after Jrue was last seen in New Orleans five months ago

Police arrested 31-year-old Jaime Johnston, 66-year-old Phyllis Johnston, 73-year-old Gerard Johnston, and 32-year-old Reginald Harrison.

They were each charged with simple kidnapping of a child. They were booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.