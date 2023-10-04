WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a missing child they said has not been seen since June 1st, but his father, Dr. Jamaan Kenner, said he stopped attending a New Orleans school two weeks ago.

According to NOPD, three-year-old Jrue Kenner was last seen with his mother on June 1, 2023, who lives in the 7600 block of Martin Drive in New Orleans.

Jrue was scheduled to be returned to his father, who lives and works in the Wichita Falls area and has legal custody of him.

However, Jrue’s father has not been able to contact him or his mother, Jaime Johnston, since that date in June.

According to the Orleans Parish Jail Records, a woman named Jaime Johnston was arrested on Saturday, September 30, on three out-of-state warrants, at least one of which is out of Texas.

We spoke with Jrue’s father, who said his son had not been seen at school for the past two weeks. Although he believes Jrue to be with his maternal grandparents, he cannot contact them.

A missing child report has been filed in New Orleans.

If you have any additional information regarding their whereabouts, please get in touch with New Orleans Police Department Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.