Downtown Wichita Falls Development team to launch new opportunity tours

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Downtown Wichita Falls Development team is always hard at work creating new ways to revitalize downtown and its latest effort is the new opportunity tours.

“Downtown momentum is back. We’re getting calls every day. People are wanting to see properties. They are wanting to move their businesses down here,” said Jana Schmader, Executive Director, Downtown Wichita Falls Development.

These tours are designed to provide a better viewing opportunity and convenience for those interested in the properties.

“It’s expanding downtown, it’s filling up some of the spaces in the core area in downtown [and] once that happens I think that it’ll motivate more people to come down,” said John Dickinson, Business Owner and Property Manager.

“We want all of these buildings filled with businesses. We want people moving down here, expanding down here,” said Schmader.

The upcoming tour will give viewers a look at the historic rehabilitation of 620 Ohio Ave. The former McIntosh building has been completely renovated and turned into a two tenant property opportunity.

The Downtown Wichita Falls development team is looking forward to seeing the community come out and view the properties.

The tour is at 620 Ohio Ave. on Saturday July 17, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Refreshments will be served and like future tours too, both the property manager and downtown development staff will be on site to answer any questions.

You can find more information here.