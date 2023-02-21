WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Downtown Wichita Falls Development announced on Monday, February 20, 2023, a new business will soon inhabit the retail space of a historic building located at 922 Indiana Avenue in the heart of downtown Wichita Falls.

The Golf Factory, a state-of-the-art indoor golf simulator designed with options for all skill levels, will open soon at 922 Indiana Avenue.

According to their website, The Golf Factory will offer entertainment for friends and family, and is a “perfect venue for practice, parties, a fun night out, and corporate events.”

An exact timetable for the grand opening of The Golf Factory has not yet been announced.

The Golf Factory will utilize the Trackman golf simulator which, according to their website, is the leading technology in golf swing analysis and provides accurate and real-time data on ball flight, spin rate, launch angle, and other key metrics.

Each bay at The Golf Factory will have over 200 courses to choose from, 47 PGA Tour venues, and game mode options that will include Capture the Flag, Bullseye, Closest to the Pin, and many more.

Bays will be available at a rate of $40 per hour, regardless of how many players are using the bay. Monthly memberships for more advanced golfers will start at $175 per month.

The Golf Factory will operate from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. every Monday thru Saturday and 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The building located at 922 Indiana Avenue was built right across the street from the Wichita Theater in 1900. Several businesses have called it home over the course of the building’s 123-year history.

Most recently, in 2016, plans were announced that a grocery store would be inhabiting the space, however, due to unforeseen costs, those plans were abandoned.

In 2019, the Wichita Falls City Council approved the use of 4b Tax funds to renovate the interior of the building in an effort to make it a desirable retail space in the heart of downtown Wichita Falls.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates on the grand opening of The Golf Factory at 922 Indiana Avenue.

The Golf Factory Website | Facebook | Instagram | Email The Golf Factory | (940) 781-8333