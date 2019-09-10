1  of  3
Wichita Falls DPS Trooper presented with “Trooper of the Year” award

Joshua Moer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls DPS Trooper has been honored again for his actions in saving a hostage who was being stabbed by her abductor.

Joshua Moer today was presented with the American Association of State Troopers, “Trooper of the Year” award.

The association cited Moer’s courageous actions in a highly stressful situation which saved the life of the victim.

In April 2018, Kaylea Butts was kidnapped in Norman, Oklahoma by Anthony Carter.

His car was spotted in Burkburnett and a pursuit began with speeds reaching 150 miles an hour.

Near Vernon, the car was stopped with spike strips and Butts got out and ran, but was tackled by Carter, who began stabbing her repeatedly with a large knife.

Moer was the first officer to stop and realized immediate life-saving action was necessary.

He fired his handgun from 40 yards away and struck Carter, briefly halting the assault.

Moer and another trooper then advanced on Carter ordering him to stop, but they say he continued to stab Butts. Both troopers then fired at Carter and he fell off the victim and died.

Investigators say Moer fired 11 times and struck Carter 11 times.

Then Moer provided emergency aid to Butts with other responders until paramedics arrived.

Butts survived 13 wounds and the loss of five pints of blood.

