Wichita Falls Economic Forum discusses impact of COVID-19 on Texas economy

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Aside from announcing the 2020 Wichitan of the Year, the annual Wichita Falls Economic Forum also featured a keynote speech by Dr. Ray Perryman, who leads an economic research and analysis firm based in Waco.

He discussed what long-lasting impact COVID-19 will have on the state of Texas and local economics.

He said there are a few things small businseses can do now to help stay afloat until the virus is under control.

“Obviously, try and keep costs to a minimum and try to do everything you can to provide for your customers in the best way you can and hopefully there will be some additional help that will come along here in the coming months and I think there will be,” Dr. Perryman said. “But this is a very difficult time. There have been a huge number of businesses close all over the state.”

Perryman expects a large COVID relief package, which could include stimulus checks, before the end of the first quarter of next year.