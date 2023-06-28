WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Life Skills and Essential Development will host a simulation event to raise awareness for what it looks like to go through the foster care system right now.

In the past year, more than 13,000 children in Texas were placed into the foster care system. The child welfare system is in crisis across the nation, and the community is invited to be part of the solution.

“Foster Care Simulation – Can You Survive a Month in Foster Care?” allows participants to experience some of the challenges surrounding foster care. Local child welfare professionals will showcase all the steps of the foster care system, as well as the multiple local foster care agencies and their roles.

The event is set for Thursday, June 29 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Colonial Church. A link to the required registration can be found here.