WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With temps sitting just below freezing, officials with the Wichita Falls Faith Mission are opening their doors for anyone trying to stay warm while out on the streets.

CEO of the Wichita Falls Faith Mission, Steve Sparks said their doors will remain open to those needing a warm place to go and says the doors will remain open until this winter weather starts to warm back up.

Chances are you’re watching this story in your home with the heater cranked up, but not everyone has that privilege, like those living on the streets, and that’s where the Wichita Falls Faith Mission comes in.

“The first thing we notice around here is a lot more people coming in during the day so we have our day room open, our warming room, and we also have the chapel open with videos playing, videos for those people who just have nothing else to do, but sit there,” Sparks said.

Sparks said some of these clients have no other option, and a couple of years ago, we got a grim look at what happens when temps drop below freezing with nowhere to go.

“We’ve seen examples of guys and ladies who try to tough it out, out there, and it’s not advisable. Back in the bad snow storm we had a couple of years ago, police were bringing people in who had fallen into snow drifts and were frozen solid,” Sparks said.

He says if you see someone that is homeless, then say something, especially when temps are this low.

“If you see anybody out there, and you feel comfortable and safe doing so, advise them to come to the Faith Mission or Salvation Army, and get in out of this weather,” Sparks said.

But Sparks said that’s not the only way you can help the Faith Mission continues to help the community.

“Continue to donate, in-kind donations, financial, pray for us. Volunteers are super important to us. We use volunteers primarily for meals in the evening,” Sparks said.

Sparks said when it comes to donations, right now more than ever, they could use coats, blankets, and socks to help keep Texoma warm.

If you would like to volunteer or make any kind of donation, click here.