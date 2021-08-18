Wichita Falls Faith Mission impacted by sudden rise in COVID-19 cases

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Like many organizations in our area, Faith Mission is still dealing with COVID-19’s s effects as the new surge begins.

As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, Steve Sparks, CEO of Faith Mission, wants to remind people to keep their guard up.

“This last surge of COVID has really hit us hard. We ended up with several positive cases at both of our shelters and we had to quarantine men and women in a space that really wasn’t designed to be a quarantine area so we just did the best we could,” Sparks said.

Due to the number of positive cases at the mission, they’ve had to limit their services.

“So we ended up really having to close our dormitory and put all those active cases and those suspected exposures in that one room and close down for ten days to the outside public which is not something we like to have to do,” Sparks said.

Rebel Wright, a current member of the Missions Job Readiness Program, agrees that not being able to help the outside public for 10 whole days is extremely unfortunate.

“This program, if you let, it will save your life. It has saved my life. I’ve seen it change many people’s lives,” Wright said.

Wright who has been in the program for the past six months says due to COVID things haven’t looked normal but he understands why.

“We have a lot of people coming in here, volunteers people that we serve, and that was all shut down but that’s all fine we just got to do what we got to do to make sure everybody stays safe,” Wright said.

Sparks says the Public Health District has helped them manage their COVID outbreak and the Salvation Army even took in the people that they couldn’t during their time of need and for that he thanks them.

“Thank you to Wichita Falls, none of this would be possible without this community. I’m so proud of our community and the way they support Wichita Falls Faith Mission and the way that they get behind the work that we do I think it’s vital. I think it’s important that we provide for our homeless neighbors,” Sparks said.

The Faith Mission team says they will continue to take necessary precautions in hopes of staying open to serve this community.

As of right now at Faith Mission masks are required and they currently have no positive COVID cases.