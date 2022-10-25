WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For more than six decades, the folks running the Wichita Falls Faith Mission have been helping those less fortunate get back on their feet, in hopes of living a full and sober life.

In an added effort to ensure that happens to those walking through the doors of the Faith Mission, a program was created called New Beginnings, giving those battling addiction the right tools to live a sober life. It’s all part of Faith Enterprise, a work program that started about seven years ago, a program that officials say is a crucial piece in getting their clients on the road to recovery.

“We’re putting a lot of emphasis on retraining the mind and the thought processes that led them to where they’re at currently in their life. What you see here is them actually taking the first eight months and actually putting it into application,” Site Director Jeff Baker said.

As part of the 13-month “New Beginnings” program, those on the last seven-month stretch have the ability to go to work, and as you can see, it’s not easy stuff.

“The skills that we teach these guys here are something that they can go out and use every day. Some of these guys actually go back to a normal eight to five jobs and some of them do take on their own tree service or lawn service,” Program Director Dwain Arias said.

Not only does this program help them get back into a work routine, Baker said it also provides financial security for their future.

“So what we do is we have a built-in savings account for them and we give them some of the money out of their paycheck, and then we put everything else in a savings account for them that way when they graduate from the program they’ve got a little nest egg,” Baker said.

Baker said some graduates even end up coming back to the Faith Mission, but not for what you might think.

“It gives us as staff members kind of the driving force to continue going we have a lot of people that graduate the program and they come back and they volunteer or they serve meals or they come back and they speak in chapel and are encouraging the men that are currently in the program,” Baker said.

Showing that growth is possible, by cutting out the past.

If you would like more information on the New Beginnings program or Faith Enterprise, or if you would like to make a donation or volunteer, click here.