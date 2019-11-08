WF family collects bears for Cook Children’s Medical Center

A Wichita Falls family is asking Texomans to help them collect bears for the Prayer Bear Den at Cook’s Children’s Medical Center.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls family is asking Texomans to help them collect bears for the Prayer Bear Den at Cook’s Children’s Medical Center.

Seth and Missy Morgan lost their daughter Mavah some years ago at Cook’s.

They both said it the bear that the staff gave to not only Mavah but all their children that provided a sense of comfort to their family.

“It’s just a way for us to kinda remember and honor Mavah,” Seth Morgan said.

The Morgan family is no stranger to loss.

“Seven years ago we had a daughter surprise us at birth with Down Syndrome and severe heart complications,” Missy Morgan said.

At 9-months-old, Mavah died, and while the loss of a child is never easy, Cook Children’s staff and the prayer bear they gave the Morgans and their children still play a huge role in their grief.

“It was to kinda help comfort and just be there for us and show us that we got this, everything is gonna be okay,” Missy Morgan said.

“Anybody who has [been] knows that Cook’s atmosphere is really welcoming for the children,” Seth Morgan said. “Some of the little things that the people do even to make the adults feel better can be huge.”

That is why it was a no-brainer for the, now family of nine, to collect bears for Cook Children’s Medical Center when the hospital announced on social media that their prayer bear den was flooded and they needed donations.

“It was something that gave the kids something to grasp onto and know that we’re going to be okay that through all this, we are a family, and I felt like Cook’s played a big part in that,” Missy Morgan said.

“Before you know it, you look back and you spent six months going to the hospital, and you may not realize it at the time but eventually you look back and say man those people came in and did this and did that and supported us this way, that stuff makes a big difference,” Seth Morgan said.

The Morgans hope now that the community will help them with donations to give back to the center that gave so much to them.

So far, the Morgans have collected somewhere near 40 bears but could use a lot more, if you would like to donate, follow this link to the Amazon wishlist or mail them to Missy and Seth Morgan, 1712 Grandview West, Wichita Falls, Tx 76306.