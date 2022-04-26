WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The owner of Las Alteñitas says it’s a dream come true for the Casilla family because in there, everyone can enjoy authentic Mexican food.

“My mom always wanted since we were little we have always sold food and she was always like, I’m gonna have a restaurant one day and she saw the sign and she was like let’s do it,” owner Barbara Casilla said.

During the process of opening, the family faced some renovation delays but Casilla says it was worth it as their goal was to make it home and old-fashioned style.

“We had a lot of remodeling stuff like getting everything right so they can be able to let us open it and so it can look like a place to enjoy your food like a home pretty much,” Casilla said.

The inspiration behind their colorful designs and feel of Mexico comes from their Guadalajara, Jalisco roots.

“Old style, yeah, like authentic back in the day so they can feel welcome home and comfortable to enjoy their dish,” Casilla said.

The menu offers a variety of flavorful dishes. In just a matter of weeks, the community has shown their love to some.

“The oxtail and the tacos de birria are most selling. We dipped them in red grease with cilantro, onion, cheese, we fry them with the birria meat in there, and then there is consume on the side that they dipped their tacos in with their sauce. And then, the oxtail is with green sauce and tomatillo, serrano and it comes with rice beans and salad the tortilla of your choice. Those are pretty much our most,” Casilla said.

The cooking and originality comes from the hard work of Maria. For Barbara, this has been a long journey and feels accomplished to have made her mom’s wish come true with the help of her siblings.

“Cause she worked hard. It feels very good to finally have it come true for her,” Casilla said.

Maria feels very happy to know people enjoy her meals and wants to make each dish perfect to give customers what they want.

“It’s just something about mom that, I don’t know, she just likes to do it the old-style way. The old ingredients like every detail of seasoning she just puts her heart out and we want them to try out her food,” Casilla said.

If you want to try Maria’s food head on over!

Google may tell you otherwise but they are located at 3004 State Highway 325 near Sheppard Air Force Base.

Las Alteñitas Mexican Restaurant is open from Thursday to Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed on Wednesdays