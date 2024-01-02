WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local family is in dire need of community support after their two-year-old son was diagnosed with cancer.

“Just like a whirlwind of emotions and feelings, and it was, honestly, probably the worst day of my life that I had when I found that out,” mother Lyndsy Slagle said.

Gustave Bromme, or Baby G, was just enjoying the holidays when he randomly got sick.

“So we went to Urgent Care, and they did an X-ray,” Slagle said. “They were like, ‘He just looks constipated, and we can’t do all the tests we need, but something is not right.'”

A quick trip to the clinic for perhaps a stomach bug led to an Emergency Room visit at United Regional.

“So they told us what was going on. They said they found this really big mass in his abdomen. Tumor this, tumor that,” she said.

From there, they were sent to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, where they heard the word no one ever likes to hear:

“Gustave has cancer. We just don’t know what type.”

After several sedations, tests and scans, Baby G was diagnosed with High-Risk Neuroblastoma.

“High-risk neuroblastoma is kind of treated the same, so he’ll go through five rounds of chemo,” Slagle explained. “Each round of chemo is five days long.”

The family will be at Cook’s for the foreseeable future, and they said anything is appreciated to help lighten the load, something the community is already doing.

“The prayers… I swear I think somebody from every state is praying for Baby G in one way or another right now,” Slagle said. “Just anything you can do, we will take them all, please.”

Baby G has been a fighter so far, and his mom knows he has a long road ahead. She offered this advice for parents or anyone going through a health scare:

“Don’t ever think you’re overreacting. The worst they tell you is ‘Hey, you wasted your time,'” Slagle said. “That’s all it can come down to. Or, it can save your baby’s life.”

If you’d like to donate to the family’s GoFundMe, click here. If you’d like to purchase a toy or item from the family’s Amazon registry, click here.