WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local family is still mourning the loss of their son who passed away back in November after a rollover crash resulted in him crashing into a drainage ditch.

“My son’s accident was not the first one. There’s been many accidents out here. They just come flying around the corner,” mother of Luis Carlos Hernandez, Anna Gamble, said.

Gamble said she’s driven down Maplewood Avenue plenty of times; she never thought it would be the very same place her son would lose his life

“When I got the call, I was shocked. I was really scared,” Gamble said. “The unknown and not knowing what’s going on. I didn’t realize how much water was in the ditch until my son’s accident.”

Back in October of 2023, her son Luis Carlos Hernandez was driving northbound on Maplewood when his car veered off the roadway and rolled into the drainage ditch between the north and southbound lanes, landing on its roof in the water.

Officials said he was trapped under the water for about 10 minutes before being pulled from the vehicle: A tragic turn of events that his mom and family said doesn’t need to happen to anyone else.

“I thought a guardrail would’ve stopped my son from going into the water,” Gamble said. “When I came out here, I was shocked that there wasn’t a guardrail out there.”

The family is now actively reaching out to city officials to add a guardrail here in the near future, believing it could prevent a crash from ending up as their loved one’s did.

“A guardrail should be up so no family has to endure the pain that we’ve been through,” Gamble explained. “No one should lose their life.”

Since it’s a city street, the decision of whether to add a guardrail lies in the hands of the City of Wichita Falls. The family said they will keep asking for it and pursuing this as they keep Carlos’ memory alive.

“We come down here as a family, you know, just to feel closer to him and be with the cross,” Gamble said. “I know nothing is gonna bring him back, but it’s just some kind of comfort for us.”

Mourning their loss, while trying to save others from a similar fate.

In a statement sent to our newsroom by City of Wichita Falls Public Information Officer Chris Horgen, it explains that the “City of Wichita Falls engineering staff are looking into a request to add guardrails along portions of Maplewood Avenue. The original design of the road did not call for any required guardrails. At this time, engineers are looking at the traffic report and the determined cause by investigators of an accident that happened in November of 2023 that resulted in a tragic fatality.”

There is no exact timeline on if or when a guardrail will be completed and placed there.