Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market under new day to day management

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market has been a key ingredient in the farm to table recipe locally, and also a cornerstone in the revitalization of downtown Wichita Falls.

Downtown Wichita Falls Development has overseen the facility since 2012, and now they are getting a helping hand.

The farmers market has been an asset not only for established farmers around Wichita Falls but also for those who are wanting to expand their market and business, like Sierra Clyde who recently started Whole Plate Farms.

“We try to do regenerative farming, so rather than taking nutrients out of the ground, we’re actually restoring the grounds nutrition so with that we’re also offering very clean produce,” Clyde said.

Clyde said the feedback from customers and at the farmer’s market has helped her develop her business. Something that Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association Marketing Director, Ruthie Turnbo is trying to continue to grow after a new change was announced.

“The farmers market has been under the hands of downtown development and so now we’re switching hens and the association will be managing the farmers market and the events and everything taking place at the farmers market as far as just the farmers market,” Turnbo said

But that doesn’t mean Downtown Wichita Falls Development will completely step away from the market.

Executive Director, Jana Schmader said this will just lighten their load.

“As the farmers market grew, and the Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association grew as an entity themselves, we just decided collaboratively that it would be beneficial for the market to have actual members of the farmers market start managing just day-to-day activities,” Schmader said.

Turnbo said this change will allow them to focus more on bringing in more vendors and adding special events at the market.

“We’re passionate about it and so this gives us that responsibility to be able to come forth and bring as much as we can, awareness to the farmers market ourselves,” Turnbo said.

Growing not only the farmers market, but adding to the growth of downtown Wichita Falls as well.

The Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market has several events coming up.

If you are a vendor and would like to set up a booth, contact Alisha Hagler at farmersmarketwfcoordinator@gmail.com, or call (940) 687-7333.