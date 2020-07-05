Wichita Falls Farmers Market vendors continue selling throughout pandemic

WICHITA FALLS — Vendors at the Wichita Falls Farmers Market say they have been doing well during the pandemic.

At the market, shoppers were social distancing and wearing masks; there were plenty of fruits, vegetables and other natural foods to choose from. Vendors say they are just happy to be able to be out and sell their products.

“I think everybody’s been wearing the mask. We’ve had most everybody I saw came in with a mask today so that’s been good. Good for the farmers market. Because that way we keep the farmers market going for Wichita Falls. I think this is a really good thing for the community here,” vendor Cher Todd Artigue said.

The farmers market is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.