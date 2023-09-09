WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man was arrested for allegedly abandoning or endangering a child.

According to the warrant for arrest, on May 8, 2023, Child Protective Services contacted the Wichita Falls police to report a case of child endangerment at an address on Travis Street. The CPS investigator said 37-year-old Gregory Roth tested positive for methamphetamine and said Roth’s two-year-old son was living with him at the time. The child victim was removed from the home. He tested positive for the presence of narcotics.

During the CPS investigation, Roth admitted to using meth daily and said he used the drug in the master bathroom of the home where the victim lived. Police reviewed Roth’s and the child victim’s drug test results and confirmed both had tested positive for meth.

A warrant for Roth’s arrest was issued on July 6. He was jailed Thursday, September 7. He remained in jail custody Saturday, with his bond set at $20,000 bond.