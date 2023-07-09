WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A report of an unresponsive parent waiting to pick up a student from school leads to arrest.

According to the arrest affidavit, on April 18, police were sent to the victim’s elementary school for an unresponsive parent in a vehicle waiting in line to pick up his 6-year-old child. The man was identified as Anthony Jamal Wagner. He was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants. Police also found marijuana inside Wagner’s vehicle. Child Protective Services was called and began an investigation on the welfare of the child.

The court ordered drug screenings of Wagner, and the child came back positive for cocaine and marijuana. During a court order CPS visit at the child victim’s home, Wagner was seen taking contraband from the house and throwing over the fence into the neighbor’s yard. He also went into the neighbor’s home without permission.

He was arrested for tampering or fabricating evidence, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespassing, and resisting arrest. His bonds total $25,000, and he was freed from jail custody.

The child was removed from Wagner’s care. A warrant for abandoning or endangering a child was issued. Wagner was jailed Saturday and released on a $15,000 bond.