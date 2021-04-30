Wichita Falls father jailed after four of his young children test positive for meth

WICHITA FALLS, TX. (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls father is jailed after four of his young children test positive for meth and are removed from his home.

Mister Williams, 26, has four counts of child endangerment filed.

Mister Williams Wichita Co. Jail

Police received a report from CPS about children in a house on Best Boulevard.

The CPS officer said four children had been removed from the home after testing positive for meth, two boys, ages 1 and 2, and two girls ages 4 and 8.

She also said Williams admitted to handling and selling meth. A urine test ordered for Williams showed he was positive for meth and marijuana.

Williams has numerous arrests since 2014. In May of 2018, he was arrested after police said he purposely ran over his wife’s father and left the scene.