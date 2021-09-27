Wichita Falls FD battle fire at Indian Falls Apartments

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a fire at the Indian Falls Apartments Monday afternoon.

Around 5:48 p.m., crews arrived to the apartments and reported smoke showing from one of the buildings, according to a release from WFFD.

Firefighters found a fire in the bathroom and bedroom of an apartment on the second floor. They put the fire out in about 10 minutes.

Neighbors were evacuated by firefighters and were allowed to go back inside after crews cleared the area.

WFFD officials say the fire was caused by an unattended candle in the bathroom and consider the fire to be accidental.

No injuries were reported and the Red Cross was called to help the tenant.

The apartment suffered about $15,000 in damage.