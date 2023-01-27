WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire on Lucky Lane.

Officials said they were called to the 5500 block of Lucky Lane around 9:20 Thursday night.

When the firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a single-story brick home with smoke coming from the attic.

When they entered the home they found a fire in the kitchen and it took about 15 minutes to put it out.

Officials said the fire damaged the kitchen and dining room.

The owners of the house were outside when the fire happened. They said they had left 20 minutes earlier to pick up their child and noticed smoke coming from the chimney when they got back home.

The home sustained about $30,000 in damages and no injuries were reported.