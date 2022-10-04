WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you have an interest in battling fires, the Wichita Falls Fire Department could use some more hands on deck.

City officials say the job has great benefits, like a flexible work schedule, a pension, as well as being paid during training.

Fire Chief Ken Prillaman says there are a couple steps applicants will take before they begin fire training.

“Come out for the written exam as the first step, you have to get through that process. It’s general knowledge. You don’t have to know anything about firefighting. It’s reading and math and basic comprehensive. Come take the exam,” Prillaman said.

Applicants will also need to take a physical before they enter the fire training academy. City officials say testing is not until December but there are practice times that are set for candidates who want to get a leg up on the physical test.

The department is looking to add more firefighters and wants the public to know they are not short-staffed when it comes to providing the public’s required and expected level of service.

Click here for more information.