Wichita Falls figure Rockin’ Roger Hinesh dies at 82

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A beloved figure in the Wichita Falls community has passed away at the age of 82.

Roger Hinesh, better known as Rockin’ Roger, died the morning of Jan. 1 at Hospice of Wichita Falls.

According to Gary Goldberg, who co-authored a book about Hinesh’s life, Hinesh broke his hip a month or two ago and never recovered.

Rockin’ Roger lived an eventful life.

He was born in an orphanage in Nebraska, and at 18-years-old he danced with Elvis in the movie “Jail House Rock.”

Hinesh battled alcoholism much of his adult life as told in the book called “Roger” written by two Midwestern State University professors.

He spent time in and out of jails and prisons, saying he was arrested at least 37 times.

He turned his life around in 1974 and began speaking with prisoners about how to do the same.

Services are pending, but stay with us on-air and online for the latest.