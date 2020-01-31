Wichita Falls Fire and Police Museum in search of larger space

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire and Police Museum on Pecan Street is running out of room.

For about a decade, retired firefighters have curated pieces from surrounding fire and police departments to display in the Fire and Police Museum, some dating back over a hundred years.

Now, after much success and a growing collection from generous donations, they’re in need of a bigger space.

“We have close to 18 trucks,” retired fire fighter Ronnie Teakell said. “We have run out of room. We have no other place to put the trucks. We have six trucks at another location on the other side of town.”

Museum officials hope with a new, bigger building in a more convenient location, the public will be able to attend the museum more often.

Museum officials said it’s a special place since it shows off both Texoma’s bravest and finest.

“With the combination of fire and police, that’s an unusual combination. Its usually just fire or police, and if we get everything all under a new roof, that will be really good, because a lot of people don’t understand the history of the police either,” retired firefighter Norman Yeingst said.

Museum officials are asking the public for help.

“We really want to encourage the public to take an interest in us and to help us out. We are going to need the public to help us out,” retired firefighter Roger Fowler said.

And while organizers continue to look for donations to grow, they will continue to share the history of those who have served the community.