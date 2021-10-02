Wichita Falls Fire Department battled house fire on Wenonah Friday evening

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a house fire in the 1000 block of Wenonah.

Around 8:20 p.m. Friday evening, WFFD responded to a house fire. Crews got to the house and reported heavy fire and smoking coming from the house. According to a release the fire was under control in about 30 minutes.

Assistant Fire Marshal Eddie Mawson said there was about $15,000 damage to the house. The house had no utilities but neighbors said somebody was staying at the house.

No injuries were reported. Mawson said the fire is ‘suspicious’ and under investigation.