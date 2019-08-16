Wichita Falls Fire Department Citizen’s Fire Academy taking applications

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Time is running out for you to sign up for the Wichita Falls Fire Department Citizen’s Fire Academy.

It’s a seven-week academy meeting on Tuesday evenings from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. The dates of the academy are September 10- October 22, with the graduation on Saturday, October 26.

Participants will get a hands-on and classroom firefighter experience while also learning the entire history of the WFFD from its inception to the present time.

Classes will be at the Public Safety Training Center and the WF Fire Drill Field. Dinner will be provided on the first meeting night and on Graduation. Snacks and water will be provided on the other nights.

Citizens will need to fill out an application, which can be emailed, delivered in person, be picked up in person at Station 1 at 1005 Bluff, or downloaded from this link.

Applications need to be returned by September 3. Applicants must pass a background check and be at least 18-years-old.

Physical constraints will be minimal and accommodations will be made for disabilities and language barriers.

Each attendee will receive a diploma and a T-Shirt. Attire for the 1st class will be casual. You will be given a syllabus on the first night that will convey the dress attire and expectations for the remainder of the Academy.

Please call (940) 761-7901 for more information.