Wichita Falls Fire Department investigate structure fire on Eden Lane

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities were called to the 1900 block of Eden Lane for a structure fire early Wednesday morning.

Authorities with the Wichita Falls Fire Department were called to a structure fire at 1902 Eden Lane, upon arrival the Fire Department noticed smoke showing from the building.

The occupant of the home stated he was the only person home at the time, the fire department made entry through the front door and went to the garage where the fire was located. Two vehicles in the garage were damaged by the fire and the fire was under control within 15 minutes.

The Red Cross was called for one adult male and the fire is under investigation at this time.