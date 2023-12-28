WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crews with the Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to blazes at a single-story house on Thursday afternoon, December 28.

At 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, WFFD crews were notified of a structure fire in the 700 block of Powell Lane on the north side of Wichita Falls, according to Assistant Fire Marshal Lieutenant Jody Ashlock.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they observed heavy smoke coming from the southwest corner of the single-family residence, according to Ashlock.

The flames were reportedly extinguished in approximately 20 minutes.

Upon searching the home, crews found it to be vacant and discovered the fire began in the house’s back bedroom.

The damage to the home is estimated at $20,000, while the damage to its contents is estimated at $6,000, Ashlock stated.

There were no injuries reported, and the Red Cross was not called to the scene. However, Oncor was called, and officials pulled the home’s electric meter.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

WFFD battles blaze at Wichita Falls residence (Photo courtesy Curtis Jackson, KFDX/KJTL)

