Wichita Falls Fire Department prescribed burn

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department and the Wichita Falls Fire Department Strike Team in conjunction with other area departments will be conducting a prescribed burn.

The prescribed burn will take place at Old Frieberg Church Road and FM road 171 on Saturday, May 30 with the burn expected to have a start time of 9:00 a.m.

This is called the Miller Burn and is a mitigation project to reduce large bird species activity in the area of the Sheppard Air Force Base airfield. The field contains many brush piles that create a habitat for prey that large bird species are searching for. This has caused an increase in safety concerns for all training flights and commercial flights using the airfield.

In total, this will be a 142-acre burn that will provide realistic, first-hand training for the firefighters.

Along with the training opportunities, a prescribed burn is the best way to protect the safety of

the flight zones of the airfield. To ensure all residents safety, firefighters will remain on-site to

conduct post-burn work.



Please be mindful of the firefighters working in the area. Traffic may have to be diverted in some

areas for short periods of time.