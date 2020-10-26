Wichita Falls Fire Department responds to house fire early morning Monday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man is in the hospital and a house has been badly burned during a structure fire that happened early Monday morning.

The fire happened near the 1300 block of 9th street around 3:00 a.m. the Assistant Chief Fire Marshall Jared Burchett said the fire started in the back room of the house.

Burchett said a man who had gotten cold started a fire in the backroom of the house to get warm. The damage to the structure is estimated to be $22,500. The man was treated at the scene and taken to United Regional for smoke inhalation.