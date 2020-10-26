Wichita Falls Fire Department responds to house fire early morning Monday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man is in the hospital and a house has been badly burned during a structure fire that happened early Monday morning.

The fire happened near the 1300 block of 9th street around 3:00 a.m. the Assistant Chief Fire Marshall Jared Burchett said the fire started in the back room of the house.

Burchett said a man who had gotten cold started a fire in the backroom of the house to get warm. The damage to the structure is estimated to be $22,500. The man was treated at the scene and taken to United Regional for smoke inhalation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News