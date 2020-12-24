Wichita Falls Fire Department responds to house fire Thursday morning

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a house fire Thursday morning on 10th Street.

According to Assistant Fire Marshall Edward Mawson, at 07:34 a.m. the Wichita Falls Fire Department was alarmed for a structure fire at 2006 10th St., upon arrival of Battalion 1 the department called out with a size up of heavy smoke coming from the rear of the structure.

The structure is a pier and beam, wood-framed house, with a composition roof. Upon arrival, there was heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear of the structure and it was approximately 50% involved. A signal 102 was given.

The house is a vacant home with no utilities. It appeared that a vagrant might have been living there and had started a fire to keep warm. There were no injuries reported at the scene.

The approximate structure damage is $20,000.00. It took approximately 1 hour to get the fire under control. The fire is under investigation. There were 10 fire units, 1 AMR unit, and 25 Fire personnel at the scene.

This is a developing story, stick with TexomasHomePage for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News