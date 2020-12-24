Wichita Falls Fire Department responds to house fire Thursday morning

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a house fire Thursday morning on 10th Street.

According to Assistant Fire Marshall Edward Mawson, at 07:34 a.m. the Wichita Falls Fire Department was alarmed for a structure fire at 2006 10th St., upon arrival of Battalion 1 the department called out with a size up of heavy smoke coming from the rear of the structure.

The structure is a pier and beam, wood-framed house, with a composition roof. Upon arrival, there was heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear of the structure and it was approximately 50% involved. A signal 102 was given.

The house is a vacant home with no utilities. It appeared that a vagrant might have been living there and had started a fire to keep warm. There were no injuries reported at the scene.

The approximate structure damage is $20,000.00. It took approximately 1 hour to get the fire under control. The fire is under investigation. There were 10 fire units, 1 AMR unit, and 25 Fire personnel at the scene.

This is a developing story, stick with TexomasHomePage for updates.