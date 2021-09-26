Wichita Falls Fire Department responds to house fire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 4800 block of Alamo Drive Sunday morning.

Officials said a witness that was driving past the residence after 10:30 a.m. noticed smoke coming from behind the house. As he approached the residence, he could see the fire was in the back yard between the shed and house.

The witness alerted the occupants of the house to evacuate and called 911.

Upon investigating the incident, officials said it appears that the area of origin was located between the shed and the back of the house. There, what appeared to be a roll-out style trash canister that had been melted to the concrete patio was discovered.

The fire started around that area, spread vertically up the exterior façade, made access into the attic via the gable, then spread horizontally through the attic.

The American Red Cross was contacted for the occupants. There were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries on-scene.