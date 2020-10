WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle fire on the corner of Heather Lane and Picasso Drive Friday morning.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. the Wichita Falls Fire Department was called out to Heather Lane and Picasso Drive for a mail truck fully engulfed.

There is currently no information on the drivers condition and on the mail that was in the truck at the time of the fire.

