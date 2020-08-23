Wichita Falls Fire Department tests recruits for firefighter academy

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Applicants of the Wichita Fall Fire Department put their skills to the test.

A little under one hundred applicants began their day with a written test at the MPEC. Then made their way to the fitness test at the WFFD drill field behind Booker T. Washington Elementary. The test has six stations and applicants must complete the test in under eight minutes to pass. With only a few spots open in the fire academy, WFFD is evaluating applicants and only taking the best of the best.

“One of the things that we try to do is maintain a minimum staffing level in our station so we can provide a consistent level of service every day of the year to the community. In order to do that, we gotta replace those that leave the organization pretty quickly. Otherwise, we incur overtime expenses. We’re very focused on trying to not do that,” Wichita Falls fire chief Ken Prillaman said.

Applicants that are picked to join WFFD go to firefighter academy for 24 weeks.