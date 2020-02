WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — First responders have blocked off parts of Kemp Boulevard due to a house fire Friday morning.

Around 7:40 a.m., firefighters were called to a home in the 900 block of Kemp. When firefighters arrived at the home smoke could be seen coming out of the front door.

While fire crews work the scene, Kemp Boulevard from 9th to 10th Streets has been blocked off.

This is a developing story.