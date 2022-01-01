Wichita Falls firefighters battle New Year blaze at Huff Avenue home

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls firefighters fought an attic fire in the early morning of the new year.

Shortly before 6 a.m., Saturday, January 1, the Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire in the 1700 block of Huff Avenue.

The first unit to arrive, Battalion 1, reported heavy smoke coming from a two-story brick house.

The fire was located at the rear of the house in the attic. The fire quickly spread through the first floor attic area due to the wind.

The occupants of the house were home during the fire. One occupant said she got up to let her dog outside when she noticed the glow of fire in the attic.

No residents or firefighters reported injuries due to the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting the occupants of the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.