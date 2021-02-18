Wichita Falls firefighters investigating electrical fire, possibly weather-related

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Electrical issues are to blame for a three alarm fire in Wichita Falls Thursday evening.

It happened in the 600 block of Sunset Drive around 6:40 p.m Thursday. According to officials with the Wichita Falls Fire Department, no one was home at the time of the fire, which caused $30,000 worth of damage.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist a family of two adults and four children.

Officials believe electrical wires sparked the fire and mentioned that the home didn’t have power until Wednesday or early Thursday morning so it is possible the cause could be weather-related.