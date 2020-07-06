Wichita Falls firefighters respond to house fire on Hudson avenue

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — First responders are responding to a house fire on the 3700 block of Hudson avenue.

Around 2:45 p.m., firefighters were called to a home in the 3700 block of Hudson for a structure fire

The home is the location of Matthew Vasquez who was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on January 31, 2020. Vasquez claimed his girlfriend had been throwing feces from a bucket and when he tried to restrain her, she slapped him several times.

The girlfriend told officers that Vasquez began throwing her things outside and pushed her out, she said when she tried to enter the home to get the rest of her things Vasquez shoved her back out and then grabbed the bucket of feces and urine and threw it at her and on her belongings before she threw it back at him.

The girlfriend stated that Vasquez got angrier and pushed her down on the ground and dropped his knee on her jaw.