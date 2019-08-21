Wichita Falls Firehouse subs celebrates second anniversary with free subs

Local Firehouse Subs Franchise Thomas Densmore is excited to invite guests to celebrate the second anniversary of the Wichita Falls restaurant with a customer appreciation day.

On Wednesday, August 21, from 10:30 a.m to 10:30 p.m, Wichita Falls guests who mention the second anniversary at the register will receive a free medium sub with the purchase of a medium or large sub, chips, and a drink.

The free medium sub is not valid for phone orders, online orders or delivery, both in-house and third-party. Not available with any other offers or discounts. Offer only valid at participating locations. Firehouse Subs is located on 3201 Lawrence Rd. Suite 536.

Densmore looks forward to thanking the community for their support in lights of this recent milestone, and the recent H20 For Heroes bottled-water collection drive.

On Saturday, August 2, all Firehouse Subs restaurants collected cases of water from guests in exchange for a free medium sub. Wichita Falls guests donated a total of 40 cases, which were provided to Wichita Falls Fire Department. These cases will help WFFD Stay hydrated and avoid heat-related illnesses.

Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, committed to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

To learn more click here.