WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Blue Skies Residential Treatment Facility greeted community members Friday, July 21, with an open house and ribbon cutting.

The group aims to assist and support children and youth in the state foster care program by providing mental health treatment for youth throughout Texoma from ages 6 to 17.

The residential center also offers a short-term stabilization program to address the immediate needs of children in crisis.

Residential Administrator Ryan Lynn said this is a positive direction for Texas youth in need within the foster care system.

“This is just a huge milestone, not only for Texoma, but the entire state,” Lynn said. “Increasing capacity for statewide foster care has been critical and in desperate need. Having this in Wichita Falls is a huge opportunity for this community.”

The facility is a branch of the Texas Family Initiative and is located at 917 Midwestern Parkway.