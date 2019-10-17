Wichita Falls gamers will raise money for United Regional Childrens Hospital during 24-hour gaming marathon

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Gamers for Good, a local group of video, board, and table-top gaming enthusiasts, will be gathering to save and improve the lives of kids treated at United Regional Hospital.

Participating in Extra Life for their 8th year, the Wichita Falls Gamers for Good are fundraising for United Regional and raised over $5,000 last year alone.

Extra Life is a year-round Children’s Miracle Network Hospital fundraising program with an annual 24-hour gaming marathon.

MacTech will be hosting the Wichita Falls Gamers for Good on Saturday, Nov. 9. You can support the team by donating here.

WHERE: MacTech Solutions, 4020 Rhea Rd Suite 3B, Wichita Falls, TX 76308. Please contact Walter Lambert at 940-247-0134 to schedule a media visit.
WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 9 at 8 a.m. until Sunday, Nov. 10 at 8 a.m. We will be having hourly donation challenges and are trying to procure local personalities and businesses to stop by and participate.
WHY: The group wanted to raise funds for United Regional Children’s Hospital, while doing what they love to do – play games.
VISUALS: More than 20 gamers will be playing computer/console-based video game, board games and tabletop games.

About Extra Life:

Extra Life is a Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® fundraising program within the gaming community.

Participants fundraise year-round and pledge to game for 24 hours with one goal: to save and improve the lives of sick and injured kids.

Funds raised stay local to help pediatric patients at 170 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals across North America. Since 2008, Extra Life has raised more than $50 million for member hospitals.

The movement, formed by gamers bonded by passion, is committed to saving and improving the lives of local kids. Play games, heal kids and join the community today by clicking here.

About United Regional Health Care System:
Donations made to Children’s Miracle Network at United Regional are used to benefit the Pediatric Unit, Special Care Nursery, Trauma, Emergency Room, and any other department that could possibly treat a child.

Last year United Regional treated more than 16,800 children for a variety of illnesses. They came from diverse ethnic and economic backgrounds and were treated without regard for their family’s ability to pay.

About Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals:
More than 10 million kids enter a children’s hospital like your local children’s hospital across North America every year.

To provide the best care for kids, children’s hospitals rely on donations and community support, as Medicaid and insurance programs do not fully cover the cost of care.

Since 1983, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has helped fill those funding gaps by raising more than $5 billion, most of it $1 at a time through Miracle Balloon icon campaigns.

Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit’s mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

Kellog's all together cereal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kellog's all together cereal"

get paid to test out luxury homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "get paid to test out luxury homes"

Get paid to watch 30 disney movies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Get paid to watch 30 disney movies"

No Jail Time In Police Training Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "No Jail Time In Police Training Shooting"

High School HAZMAT: Student suits up to avoid campus bedbugs

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School HAZMAT: Student suits up to avoid campus bedbugs"

Texoma Brick heads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Brick heads"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-17-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-17-19"

Many camp out in Dallas for Trump Rally

Thumbnail for the video titled "Many camp out in Dallas for Trump Rally"

Insurance fraud plead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Insurance fraud plead"

Doll Delivery: Viral post inspires special barbie gift

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doll Delivery: Viral post inspires special barbie gift"

Guitarist Tony Memmel, born with only one hand, is touring the country to inspire children born with different limbs.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Guitarist Tony Memmel, born with only one hand, is touring the country to inspire children born with different limbs."

Robo Calls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robo Calls"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News