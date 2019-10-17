Wichita Falls gamers will raise money for United Regional Childrens Hospital during 24-hour gaming marathon

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Gamers for Good, a local group of video, board, and table-top gaming enthusiasts, will be gathering to save and improve the lives of kids treated at United Regional Hospital.

Participating in Extra Life for their 8th year, the Wichita Falls Gamers for Good are fundraising for United Regional and raised over $5,000 last year alone.

Extra Life is a year-round Children’s Miracle Network Hospital fundraising program with an annual 24-hour gaming marathon.

MacTech will be hosting the Wichita Falls Gamers for Good on Saturday, Nov. 9. You can support the team by donating here.



WHERE: MacTech Solutions, 4020 Rhea Rd Suite 3B, Wichita Falls, TX 76308. Please contact Walter Lambert at 940-247-0134 to schedule a media visit.

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 9 at 8 a.m. until Sunday, Nov. 10 at 8 a.m. We will be having hourly donation challenges and are trying to procure local personalities and businesses to stop by and participate.

WHY: The group wanted to raise funds for United Regional Children’s Hospital, while doing what they love to do – play games.

VISUALS: More than 20 gamers will be playing computer/console-based video game, board games and tabletop games.

About Extra Life:

Extra Life is a Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® fundraising program within the gaming community.

Participants fundraise year-round and pledge to game for 24 hours with one goal: to save and improve the lives of sick and injured kids.

Funds raised stay local to help pediatric patients at 170 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals across North America. Since 2008, Extra Life has raised more than $50 million for member hospitals.

The movement, formed by gamers bonded by passion, is committed to saving and improving the lives of local kids. Play games, heal kids and join the community today by clicking here.

About United Regional Health Care System:

Donations made to Children’s Miracle Network at United Regional are used to benefit the Pediatric Unit, Special Care Nursery, Trauma, Emergency Room, and any other department that could possibly treat a child.

Last year United Regional treated more than 16,800 children for a variety of illnesses. They came from diverse ethnic and economic backgrounds and were treated without regard for their family’s ability to pay.

About Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals:

More than 10 million kids enter a children’s hospital like your local children’s hospital across North America every year.

To provide the best care for kids, children’s hospitals rely on donations and community support, as Medicaid and insurance programs do not fully cover the cost of care.

Since 1983, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has helped fill those funding gaps by raising more than $5 billion, most of it $1 at a time through Miracle Balloon icon campaigns.

Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit’s mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible.