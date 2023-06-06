WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls city leaders have made a decision on whether or not to allow residents to take their golf carts for a spin away from the course.

The Wichita Falls City Council voted in favor of passing a city ordinance allowing golf carts to be legally driven on residential roads in Wichita Falls during their regular session meeting on Tuesday morning, June 6, 2023.

Four city councilors voted in favor of the measure, while three city councilors voted against it.

Golf carts will be required to be registered and driven by a licensed driver, and the cart must have turn signals and a special license plate. Golf carts driving on residential streets in Wichita Falls will be required to maintain a speed of 35 miles per hour or lower.

Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Public Information Officer with the Wichita Falls Police Department, reminded residents that operating a golf cart should be treated like any other motor vehicle on a public road, and warned citizens that all rules of the road apply to drivers of golf carts.

“We want them to enjoy things like golf carts, but we want them to be safe. We don’t want people to get hurt, so please use this freedom wisely,” Eipper said. “Look over the ordinance and the laws. Don’t let folks drive that golf cart that do not have a driver’s license.”

Sgt. Eipper cautioned Wichita Falls residents that if they’re discovered to be drinking and driving a golf cart, it could lead to jail time, as it would be treated the same as driving a motor vehicle while drunk or under the influence.

Tune in to KFDX 3 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to hear more from Wichita Falls City Councilors following the passage of this new city ordinance.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.