WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You see them everywhere, especially here in Wichita County.

Golf carts are becoming more and more common on public roads, and, depending on the City Councilors’ decision Tuesday, you could start seeing them even more.

Sergeant Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department said if a new ordinance is passed, we’ll be sharing the residential roads with golf carts, but he wants to remind the public that following the rules of the road could be the difference between life and death.

Eipper said those hitting residential roads in their golf carts would need to treat their cart like it’s a normal, street-legal vehicle.

“Yeah, you’re on the same roadway as other motor vehicles, and you have to obey the law,” Eipper said. “You need to keep your head on a swivel watching because you’re not as visible because you’re not as big as a car.”

The new ordinance would allow golf carts to be driven on residential roads with a max speed limit of 35 miles per hour or below.

Eipper said the biggest safety precaution you could take is being well aware of your surroundings.

“We want them to enjoy things like golf carts, but we want them to be safe. We don’t want people to get hurt, so please use this freedom wisely,” Eipper said. “Look over the ordinance and the laws. Don’t let folks drive that golf cart that do not have a driver’s license.”

People that don’t have driver’s licenses are not allowed to drive golf carts, including kids.

“You could get a citation for it. You could receive a citation,” Eipper said. “In fact, the person that allows the unlicensed person to drive can receive a citation for that. What could be even worse is something that, god forbid, someone gets hurt, especially that one person who is driving if it’s a child.”

Make sure to follow those tips to ensure you have a safe and fun time while out driving this summer.

If the ordinance is approved, Mayor Stephen Santellana said there would be a waiting period before the new ordinance goes into effect, which would be on July 7, 2023.