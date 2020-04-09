1  of  5
Wichita Falls golf courses still open for now, despite Gov. instruction

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After Gov. Greg Abbott told several local government officials on Tuesday that golf courses are not essential businesses and should not be open, city officials said they are asking for additional information and clarification, but for now, golf courses in Wichita Falls remain open, with stipulations in place for safety.

A representative at the city’s Champions Course at Weeks Park says one stipulation in place is only one golfer is allowed on the tee at one time, and they must remain 50 feet apart.

Texoma’s Homepage will keep you informed of any additional changes or information. 

