Wichita Falls Gun and Knife Show sees record number of vendors

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The COVID-19 pandemic has not stopped the gun and knife show from coming to town.

The 30th annual Wichita Falls Gun and Knife Show saw 110 vendors fill the MPEC.

Show manager Mike Rucker said this is the most vendors that have been there in the last decade.

Not only are guns and knives available but also antique coins, coffee shops and several local volunteer fire departments were inside raising money.

“It’s been awesome,” Rucker said. “We’ve got steady traffic all day today. I couldn’t tell you how many, I haven’t paid attention to that, but it’s been a steady crowd all day long.”

If you didn’t make it today, the final day of the show will be tomorrow, Dec. 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost of admission is $7.