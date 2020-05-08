Wichita Falls Health Center receives $567K to expand COVID-19 testing efforts

WASHINGTON – North Central Texas Community Health Care Center in Wichita Falls was awarded a federal grant of $567,379 to help expand the range of testing and testing-related activities with respect to the novel coronavirus, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Friday.

The funding, which was appropriated by Congress last month, comes through the Department of Health and Human Services. You can read more about this grant here.

Senator John Cornyn said, “In order to most effectively combat the spread of this dangerous virus in Texas, our health centers must be equipped to test for COVID-19 efficiently”. “I’m thankful to the Trump Administration for further expanding access to testing in Wichita Falls.”