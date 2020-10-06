Wichita Falls Health District Immunization department to distribute Influenza vaccine

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With flu season around the corner, the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District continues to strongly encourage anyone who has not received the flu vaccine this season to get immunized.

The Immunization Department now has the flu vaccine available. A flu vaccine is the first and best way to protect yourself, and the people around you from the flu and its potentially serious complications. Along with vaccination, there are other safety measures that can be taken to prevent catching the flu and to protect those around you.

These precautions include:

• Washing hands often with soap and water, or using a hand sanitizer if water is not

available;

• Covering your sneezes and coughs;

• Keeping hands away from your face;

• Try to avoid close contact with people who are ill with the flu; and

• Preventing the spread of the flu to others by staying home if sick.

If you or your family would like to receive the flu vaccine, please see your regular healthcare provider or schedule an appointment at the Wichita Falls Health District.

The Health District’s Immunization Clinic hours are:

• Monday – Thursday 8:00a.m. to 11:30a.m. and 1:00p.m. to 4:30p.m.

• Friday 8:00a.m. to 1:00p.m.

• Friday 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. for flu appointments only.

For more information concerning the flu please visit the CDC’s website, or call the

Health District at 940-761-6841 or 6852 to speak with a nurse.