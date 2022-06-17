WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — LiveWell Wichita County, the local initiative to bridge the gap between

health and the community, announced a new cooking class Friday morning.

The class will take place on June 23 at the Wichita FallsWichita County Public Health District starting at noon.

During the class, participants will learn to make bean chalupas.

According to a press release from the city of Wichita Falls, this event is open to the public, but there is limited seating and spots must be reserved by June 22nd.

You can sign up to take the class by following this link.